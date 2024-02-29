HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesSokudoDhansuOn Road Price in Chennai

Sokudo Dhansu On Road Price in Chennai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Sokudo Dhansu Front Left View
1/6
Sokudo Dhansu Front Tyre View
2/6
Sokudo Dhansu Headlight View
3/6
Sokudo Dhansu Seat View
4/6
Sokudo Dhansu Footspace View
5/6
Sokudo Dhansu Red
View all Images
6/6
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
63,326*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Dhansu Price in Chennai

Sokudo Dhansu on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 63,330. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Sokudo Dhansu STD₹ 63,330
...Read More

Sokudo Dhansu Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 63,326*On-Road Price
35-50 Kmph
60-110 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,889
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Chennai
63,326
EMI@1,361/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Sokudo Dhansu Alternatives

Sokudo Plus

Sokudo Plus

59,889
Check Latest Offers
Plus Price in Chennai
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-8

Hero Electric AE-8

70,000 Onwards
Check AE-8 details
View upcoming Bikes
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Chennai
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Chennai
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Chennai

Popular Sokudo Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Sokudo Bikes

    Sokudo News

    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    TVS Motor has introduced the Racing Edition of the Apache RTR 160 motorcycle with new colour and body graphic elements besides other updates.
    TVS Motor launches 2024 Apache RTR 160 Racing Edition. Check price and what is new
    10 Jul 2024
    The growth in the two wheeler segment will be driven by a combination of factors including rising domestic sales, increasing demand for premium motorcycles, and the burgeoning electric two-wheeler (E2W) segment (Photo is representational)
    Two-wheeler sales up: EVs, premium bikes drive growth. Reports suggest
    10 Jul 2024
    The BMW R 12 is positioned as a classic cruiser, and the R 12 nineT is build as a roadster which offers marginally more power than the cruiser and more suspension adjustability.
    BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT launched in India: Five key highlights between the two
    10 Jul 2024
    The Bajaj Freedom will be initially sold in Maharashtra and Gujarat in India while the company is still exploring export options but has identified markets
    Bajaj Freedom 125 exports to 6 new markets planned, Qute CNG in the works
    9 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
    6 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Vespa 946 Dragon

    Vespa 946 Dragon

    14.28 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Indian Scout Sixty

    Indian Scout Sixty

    12.55 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Hero 450 ADV

    Hero 450 ADV

    2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details