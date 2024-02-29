HT Auto

Sokudo Acute On Road Price in Pune

Sokudo Acute Front Left View
1/5
Sokudo Acute Front View
2/5
Sokudo Acute Left View
3/5
Sokudo Acute Rear Left View
4/5
Sokudo Acute Black
5/5
1.31 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Acute Price in Pune

Sokudo Acute on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.31 Lakhs. The on road price for Sokudo Acute top variant goes up to Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in Pune. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Sokudo Acute 2.2₹ 1.31 Lakhs
Sokudo Acute STD₹ 1.39 Lakhs
...Read More

Sokudo Acute Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.2
₹1.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
100 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,889
Insurance
5,520
On-Road Price in Pune
1,31,409
EMI@2,824/mo
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
65 Kmph
150 Km
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

    Sokudo News

    Sokudo has launched two high-speed electric scooters and one low-speed electric scooter.
    Sokudo launches three electric scooters with riding range of up to 105 km
    29 Feb 2024
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts of a roadster silhouette that blends modern aesthetics with classic Royal Enfield cues
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 spotted again ahead of launch. Reveals new details
    14 Jul 2024
    Ducati says the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most sophisticated twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units
    12 Jul 2024
    Bajaj Freedom CNG bike is available in Maharashtra and Gujarat while deliveries to other parts will follow soon, as per company officials.
    OATS debate is back: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Bajaj Freedom CNG launch
    12 Jul 2024
    The 200 cc segment is a great place to start your motorcycling journey. We list out the most accessible options currently available in the market
    NS200 to CB200X: Here are 5 most affordable 200 cc motorcycles on sale
    12 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

