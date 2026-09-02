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Simple Energy Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Prices

The Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Range

The Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Colours

The Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Coral Red, Dolphin Grey, Forest Green, Polar Blue, Polar White, Twilight Black.

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Battery & Range

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh include the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.45 Lakhs and the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs.

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Specs & Features

The Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Clock, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.

Simple Energy Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Price

Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,239
EMI@3,358/mo
Add to Compare
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Simple Energy Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
175 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Kerb Weight
150 kg
Saddle Height
920 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-12 Inch,Rear :-12 Inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/90-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
171 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
tubular steel frame
Rear Suspension
Progressive Twin shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Fast Charging Time
1 Hours 10 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
70 L
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Optional
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
EcoX,Eco,Ride
Music Control
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
WiFi,Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
LED
Display
7" TFT

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Simple Energy Wave S TFT 2.7 kWh EMI
EMI3,022 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,40,615
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,40,615
Interest Amount
40,727
Payable Amount
1,81,342

Simple Energy Wave other Variants

Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh

₹1.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,16,239
EMI@2,498/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Wave S EBN 2.7 kWh

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,239
EMI@3,143/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wave EBN 3.7 kWh

₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,239
EMI@3,573/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wave TFT 3.7 kWh

₹1.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,81,239
EMI@3,896/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Wave Plus 5 kWh

₹1.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,999
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,96,239
EMI@4,218/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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