The Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh, is priced at ₹1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Coral Red, Dolphin Grey, Forest Green, Polar Blue, Polar White, Twilight Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh include the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.45 Lakhs and the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs.
The Wave S EBN 2.2 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Clock, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch, Distance To Empty, Rear Footpegs, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.