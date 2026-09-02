The Wave Plus 5 kWh, is priced at ₹1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Wave Plus 5 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Wave Plus 5 kWh is available in 6 colour options: Coral Red, Dolphin Grey, Forest Green, Polar Blue, Polar White, Twilight Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Wave Plus 5 kWh include the Ather Energy Konarc priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.45 Lakhs and the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs.
The Wave Plus 5 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Pass Beam Switch, Clock, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty, Hazard Light Switch and Multi-function Lock.