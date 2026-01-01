hamburger icon
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Left View
1/8
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Disc View
2/8
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Footspace View
3/8
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Front Suspension View
4/8
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Front Tyre View
5/8
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Rear Tyre View
6/8

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 STD

1.56 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
OneS Gen 2 STD

OneS Gen 2 STD Prices

The OneS Gen 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

OneS Gen 2 STD Range

The OneS Gen 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

OneS Gen 2 STD Colours

The OneS Gen 2 STD is available in 3 colour options: Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White.

OneS Gen 2 STD Battery & Range

OneS Gen 2 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the OneS Gen 2 STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.

OneS Gen 2 STD Specs & Features

The OneS Gen 2 STD has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Passenger Footrest.

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 STD Price

OneS Gen 2 STD

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
Insurance
5,950
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,949
EMI@3,352/mo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
172 mm
Wheelbase
1347 mm
Additional Storage
35 L
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s
Range
190 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
6.4 kW
Motor IP Rating
IP67
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
52 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
8.5 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel
Body Graphics
Tubular
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco X, Eco, Ride Air
Music Control
Yes
Fast Charging Time
2 Hours 15 Minutes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-Ion
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 STD EMI
EMI3,017 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,40,354
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,40,354
Interest Amount
40,651
Payable Amount
1,81,005

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 LakhsEx-Showroom
OneS Gen 2vsS1 Pro Sport
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
OneS Gen 2vsiQube
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
OneS Gen 2vsEC-06
Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

Ola Electric S1 Pro 3 Gen

1.25 - 1.75 LakhsEx-Showroom
OneS Gen 2vsS1 Pro 3 Gen
Okinawa Okhi90

Okinawa Okhi90

1.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
OneS Gen 2vsOkhi90

view all specs and features

