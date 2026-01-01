The OneS Gen 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.56 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The OneS Gen 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The OneS Gen 2 STD is available in 3 colour options: Brazen Black, Azure Blue, Grace White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the OneS Gen 2 STD include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs.
The OneS Gen 2 STD has Music Control, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Passenger Footrest.