Simple Energy OneS On Road Price in Pune

Simple Energy OneS Front Right View
1/9
Simple Energy OneS Right View
2/9
Simple Energy OneS Disc View
3/9
Simple Energy OneS Footspace View
4/9
Simple Energy OneS Front Suspension View
5/9
Simple Energy OneS Front Tyre View
View all Images
6/9
1.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Pune
OneS Price in

Pune

Simple Energy OneS on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Simple Energy OneS Variant Wise Price List in

Pune
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

OneS STD

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.7 KWh
105 Kmph
181 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,999
Insurance
4,721
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
1,44,720
EMI@3,111/mo
Simple Energy OneS FAQs

The on-road price of Simple Energy OneS STD in Pune is Rs. 1.45 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Simple Energy OneS in Pune is Rs. 2,934.
The insurance charges for Simple Energy OneS STD in Pune are Rs. 4,721, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

