Simple Energy OneS on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.45 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Simple Energy OneS dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Simple Energy OneS on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Simple Energy OneS is mainly compared to Okinawa Okhi90 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Delhi, Aftek Motors Elmo which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Delhi and Okaya EV Motofaast starting at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs in Delhi.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Simple Energy OneS STD
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
