What is the on-road price of Simple Energy OneS in Delhi? The on-road price of Simple Energy OneS STD in Delhi is Rs. 1.45 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Simple Energy OneS in Delhi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Simple Energy OneS in Delhi is Rs. 2,934.