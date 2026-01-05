OneS Gen 2PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeUser ReviewsImages

SIMPLE ENERGY OneS Gen 2 Brazen Black Colour

₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3041
4.1
125
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

OneS Gen 2 Brazen Black Colour

Brazen Black
Azure Blue
Grace White
Brazen black

Explore Color Options For OneS Gen 2 Alternatives

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport

1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
S1 Pro Sport Colours
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Rizta Colours
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Motofaast Colours
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
450x Colours
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
450S Colours
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
iQube Colours

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Images

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 1
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 2
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 3
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 4
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 5
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Image 6

Popular Simple Energy Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Simple Energy Bikes
HomeNew BikesSimple Energy BikesSimple Energy OneS Gen 2 Colours