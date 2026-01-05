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OneS Gen 2
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SIMPLE ENERGY
OneS Gen 2 Azure Blue Colour
₹1.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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EMIs starting from ₹3041
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4.1
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OneS Gen 2 Azure Blue Colour
Azure blue
Explore Color Options For OneS Gen 2 Alternatives
Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport
₹
1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
+1
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S1 Pro Sport Colours
Ather Energy Rizta
₹
75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
+2
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Rizta Colours
Okaya EV Motofaast
₹
1.39 Lakhs
+1
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Motofaast Colours
Ather Energy 450x
₹
1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+1
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450x Colours
Ather Energy 450S
₹
84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Check Offers
450S Colours
TVS iQube
₹
1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
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iQube Colours
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Images
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OneS Gen 2 Images
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Upcoming
Simple Energy One Gen 2
₹
1.7 - 1.78 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Simple Energy Ultra
₹
2 - 2.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Simple Energy Bikes
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2 Colours