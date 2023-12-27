HT Auto
Simple Energy Dot One On Road Price in Jaipur

Simple Energy Dot One Left View
1/8
Simple Energy Dot One Front Right View
2/8
Simple Energy Dot One Right Side View
3/8
Simple Energy Dot One Right View
4/8
Simple Energy Dot One Seat View
5/8
Simple Energy Dot One Right Look
6/8
1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Dot One Price in Jaipur

Simple Energy Dot One on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 1.08 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Simple Energy Dot One STD₹ 1.08 Lakhs
...Read More

Simple Energy Dot One Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
105 Km
151 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
8,045
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
1,08,044
EMI@2,322/mo
Simple Energy Dot One Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Jaipur
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
V1 Price in Jaipur
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Jaipur
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Jaipur
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Jaipur

    Simple Energy Dot One News

    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simple Dot One electric scooter with 160 km of range launched at 1.4 lakh. Check details
    27 Dec 2023
    The Simple Dot One gets the same mechanicals as the One electric scooter but packs a smaller battery pack, which reflects in the price tag
    Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter
    17 Dec 2023
    The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
    Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh, gets range of 151 kms
    15 Dec 2023
    File photo of Simple One electric scooter. Image has been used for representational purpose only.
    Launch date of Simple Dot One electric scooter from Simple Energy announced
    27 Nov 2023
    Simple Energy will bring two new electric scooters to the market by October that will be positioned below the One in its stable
    Simple Energy trademarks Dot One nameplate. More affordable e-scooter incoming to rival Ather 450S
    11 Aug 2023
