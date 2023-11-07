HT Auto
Shema Zoom On Road Price in Pune

Shema Zoom Front Left View
Shema Zoom Front View
Shema Zoom Left View
Shema Zoom Rear Right View
Shema Zoom Footspace View
Shema Zoom Front Tyre View
67,000*
*On-Road Price
Pune
Zoom Price in Pune

Shema Zoom on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 70,550.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Shema Zoom Standard₹ 70,550
Shema Zoom Variant Wise Price List in Pune

Standard
₹ 70,553*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,000
Insurance
3,553
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Pune)
70,553
EMI@1,516/mo
    News

    Lords Zoom is an affordable and frill-free electric scooter meant for regular city commuting.
    Lords Zoom electric scooter first ride review: Worth buying this affordable city commuter?
    7 Nov 2023
    TVS iQube makes your daily rides more exciting.
    Electric scooters: A convenient, efficient & fashionable way to zoom around town
    21 Mar 2023
    The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 boasts of a roadster silhouette that blends modern aesthetics with classic Royal Enfield cues
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 all set for launch tomorrow. Check what's expected
    16 Jul 2024
    TVS iQube and Jupiter are one of the most popular scooters in India.
    Electric scooter vs Petrol scooter: 5 factors that should matter before you buy
    16 Jul 2024
    Early test vehicle photos reveal the KTM 650 Duke as a modified version of the KTM 790 Duke
    KTM 650 Duke under works, eyeing to capture growing market. Check details
    16 Jul 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of ₹2.99 lakh and ₹3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of ₹95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx's success?
    11 Jun 2024
