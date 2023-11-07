Shema Zoom on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 70,550. Visit your nearest Shema Zoom on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 70,550. Visit your nearest Shema Zoom dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Shema Zoom on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Zoom is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Kolkata, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Kolkata and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Shema Zoom Standard ₹ 70,550