Shema Zoom on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 70,550. Visit your nearest Shema Zoom on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 70,550. Visit your nearest Shema Zoom dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Shema Zoom on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Zoom is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Bangalore, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Bangalore and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Shema Zoom Standard ₹ 70,550