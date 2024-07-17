HT Auto
Shema Tuff On Road Price in Jaipur

Shema Tuff Left View
1/5
Shema Tuff Rear Seat View
2/5
Shema Tuff Rear Tyre View
3/5
Shema Tuff Seat View
4/5
Shema Tuff Footspace Name And Model View
5/5
79,655 - 1.4 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jaipur
Tuff Price in Jaipur

Shema Tuff on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 83,410. The on road price for Shema Tuff top variant goes up to Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Shema

VariantsOn-Road Price
Shema Tuff STD₹ 83,410
Shema Tuff Plus 2.5₹ 1.20 Lakhs
Shema Tuff Plus 4.0₹ 1.44 Lakhs
...Read More

Shema Tuff Variant Wise Price List in Jaipur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹ 83,413*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
90 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
79,655
Insurance
3,758
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jaipur)
83,413
EMI@1,793/mo
Plus 2.5
₹1.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
100 Km
View breakup
Plus 4.0
₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
60 Kmph
150 Km
View breakup

Shema Tuff Alternatives

Numeros Diplos pro

Numeros Diplos pro

1.38 Lakhs
Diplos pro Price in Jaipur
Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

Komaki XGT CAT 2.0

1.02 - 1.15 Lakhs
XGT CAT 2.0 Price in Jaipur
Okinawa Dual 100

Okinawa Dual 100

1.19 Lakhs
Dual 100 Price in Jaipur

Popular Shema Bikes

