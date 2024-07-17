HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesShemaEagleOn Road Price in Surat

Shema Eagle On Road Price in Surat

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Shema Eagle Left View
1/7
Shema Eagle Rear Tyre View
2/7
Shema Eagle Seat View
3/7
Shema Eagle Suspension View
4/7
Shema Eagle Brand Name View
5/7
Shema Eagle Footspace View
View all Images
6/7
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
64,999 - 1.17 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Eagle Price in Surat

Shema Eagle on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 68,520. The on road price for Shema Eagle top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Surat. The lowest price model is Shema

VariantsOn-Road Price
Shema Eagle Plus₹ 68,520
Shema Eagle 48 V 25 Ah₹ 74,520
Shema Eagle 51 V 35 Ah₹ 85,730
Shema Eagle CEDE 7₹ 1.21 Lakhs
...Read More

Shema Eagle Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Plus
₹ 68,519*On-Road Price
50 Kmph
80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,999
Insurance
3,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
68,519
EMI@1,473/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
48 V 25 Ah
₹ 74,520*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
65 Km
View breakup
51 V 35 Ah
₹ 85,735*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
160 Km
View breakup
CEDE 7
₹1.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
50 Kmph
100 Km
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Shema Eagle Alternatives

Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
Check Latest Offers
PraisePro Price in Surat
Hero Electric Nyx

Hero Electric Nyx

0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nyx Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Check Latest Offers
Jaunty-3W Price in Surat
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

83,999
Check Latest Offers
Epluto 7G Price in Surat
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Surat

Popular Shema Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Shema Bikes

    News

    Norton will begin rolling out its new range of performance bikes with the first of the six new offerings set to hit the international market next year
    Norton Motorcycles announces 6 bikes in next 3 years, confirms India arrival
    17 Jul 2024
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 uses the Sherpa 450 engine.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, roadster based on Himalayan 450, launched. Check price, features and specs
    17 Jul 2024
    Knowing how to balance the bike and working the gears is just one aspect of riding a bike, there's more to it if you want to be a good rider
    Learning to ride a bike? 5 crucial tips to truly master your motorcycle
    17 Jul 2024
    Yezdi Roadster shares its engine with other Yezdi models.
    Yezdi Roadster gets new Trail Pack. Check what it comes with
    17 Jul 2024
    BMW will officially launch the CE 04 electric scooter in India on July 24. Ahead of the price announcement, the German auto giant has opened bookings for the EV.
    BMW opens booking for CE 04, India's most expensive electric scooter, ahead of launch
    17 Jul 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12

    BMW R 12

    19.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

    1.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Norton Dominator

    Norton Dominator

    23.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Evolet Raptor

    Evolet Raptor

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details