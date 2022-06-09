Shema Bold on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 86,000. Visit your nearest Shema Bold on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 86,000. Visit your nearest Shema Bold dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Shema Bold on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Shema Bold is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Surat, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Surat and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Shema Bold STD ₹ 86,000