SFlash250PriceSpecs & FeaturesRangeImages

SEEKA SFlash250 Lightning Yellow Colour

₹71,911*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1458
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

SFlash250 Lightning Yellow Colour

Gray Cloud
Lightning Yellow
Red Alizarin Crimson
White
Lightning yellow

Explore Color Options For SFlash250 Alternatives

Zelio Xmen 2.0

Zelio Xmen 2.0

69,499 - 91,500
Check OffersCheck Offers
Xmen 2.0 Colours
Kinetic Green Zing

Kinetic Green Zing

67,990 - 75,990
Check OffersCheck Offers
Zing Colours
Seeka Vatsal250

Seeka Vatsal250

72,910
Check OffersCheck Offers
Vatsal250 Colours
Gemopai Ryder

Gemopai Ryder

70,850
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
Ryder Colours
Fidato Evtech Future 2020

Fidato Evtech Future 2020

70,300
Check OffersCheck Offers
Future 2020 Colours
Fidato Evtech Cutie

Fidato Evtech Cutie

70,300
Check OffersCheck Offers
Cutie Colours

Seeka SFlash250 Images

Seeka SFlash250 Image 1
Seeka SFlash250 Image 2
Seeka SFlash250 Image 3
Seeka SFlash250 Image 4
Seeka SFlash250 Image 5
Seeka SFlash250 Image 6

Popular Seeka Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Seeka Bikes
HomeNew BikesSeeka BikesSeeka SFlash250 Colours