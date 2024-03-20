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SEEKA SBolt Highway Red Colour

₹1.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3427
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
Colours
Variants

SBolt Highway Red Colour

Cocktail Green
Highway Red
Piono Black
Ivc Grey
Highway red

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