Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]'s top variant is ABS
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] STD
₹1.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
349 cc
20.07 PS
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] ABS
₹1.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
349 cc
20.07 PS
