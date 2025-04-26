Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less