Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]Images
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Front Right View
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Front View
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Left View
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Rear View
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Specifications

1.64 Lakhs* Onwards
Delhi
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Specs

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes with 349 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] starts at Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Thunderbird

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Specifications and Features

ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
135 mm
Length
2040 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Width
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-18 inch Rear :-18 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.07 PS @ 5250 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Twinspark
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Max Torque
28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349 cc
Gear Box
5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-step adjustable preload,
Front Suspension
Telescopic forks

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Projector Headlights
LED Projector
Headlight
LED Projector

Bullet 350 Specs
Hunter 350 Specs
42 Specs
Ronin Specs
SRC 250 Specs
Avenger Cruise 220 Specs
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]'s top variant is ABS

Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] STD
1.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
349 cc
20.07 PS
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] ABS
1.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
349 cc
20.07 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

