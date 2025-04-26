Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]'s top variant is ABS.
Category Average: 249.0 cc
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]: 349.0 cc
Category Average: 20.51 ps
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]: 20.07 ps
|Max Power
|20.07 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|28 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]
₹1.64 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.73 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
12 Reviews
User Rating
101 Reviews
User Rating
35 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
113 Reviews
Power
20.07 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
27.32 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Torque
28 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.84 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
294.72 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Length
2040 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2040 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes
