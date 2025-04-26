Specs & FeaturesImages
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Front Right View1/6
DISCONTINUED

ROYAL ENFIELD Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
1.64 Lakhs* OnwardsLast recorded price
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]: 349.0 cc

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 20.51 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]: 20.07 ps

Category average

View all Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Specs and Features

view all specs and features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020].
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
VS
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]Select model
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Variants
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.64 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comes in 2 variants. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]'s top variant is ABS.
2 Variants Available
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] STD
₹1.64 Lakhs*
349 cc
Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] ABS
₹1.64 Lakhs*
349 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Images

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 1
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 2
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 3
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 4
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 5
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Image 6

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] Specifications and Features

Max Power20.07 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque28 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] specs and features

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] comparison with similar bikes

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Jawa 42
QJ Motor SRC 250
TVS Ronin
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Jawa 42
Jawa 42
QJ Motor SRC 250
QJ Motor SRC 250
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
₹1.64 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.73 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.35 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
12 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
101 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
35 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.3
113 Reviews
Power
20.07 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.21 PS
Power
27.32 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Torque
28 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
26.84 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
294.72 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Length
2040 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
2055 mm
Length
-
Length
2070 mm
Length
2040 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Currently viewingThunderbird 350X [2018-2020] vs Bullet 350 Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] vs Hunter 350Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] vs 42Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] vs SRC 250Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] vs Ronin

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield News

View all
  News

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] FAQs

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] was Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The top variant of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] was ABSwith the last recorded price of Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] has been discontinued but Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS ADV are the top competitors of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020].

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 650 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Goan Classic 350 Price in Delhi
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Classic 350 Price in Delhi
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
42 FJ Price in Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Speed Twin 1200 Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew bikesRoyal Enfield bikesRoyal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]