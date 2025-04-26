What is the price of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]? Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] was Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Which is the top variant of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020]? The top variant of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X [2018-2020] was ABSwith the last recorded price of Rs. 1.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom).