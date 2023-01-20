Super Meteor 650PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINewsVideos
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Front Left Side
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Super Meteor 650

Launched in Jan 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹3.68 - 3.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Super Meteor 650 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 647.95 cc

Super Meteor 650: 648.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 27.91 kmpl

Super Meteor 650: 25 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 41.18 ps

Super Meteor 650: 47.0 ps

Speed

Category Average: 154.0 kmph

Super Meteor 650: 150.0 kmph

View all Super Meteor 650 Specs and Features

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Latest Update

Latest News:

Royal Enfield Classic 650 vs Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Which 650cc bike will you go for
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 vs Super Meteor 650: Which one should you buy?

Latest Updates on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Unveiled at EICMA 2022, the Super Meteor 650 is a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350 in Royal Enfield's lineup, attracting attention for its unique features and robust performance. As one of the flagship cruisers from the renowned brand, this motorcycle has quickly become a favourite among enthusiasts. With its powerful 648 cc engine shared with the famed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox. Riders are set to experience a refined riding experience that emphasises comfort and ease on long journeys. The design echoes the iconic curves of the traditional cruisers while integrating up-to-date elements such as customisable accessories, making it perfect for long hauls.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Super Meteor 650.
VS
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Select a feature you want to compare:
Rear View
Tap here to expand
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 price starts at ₹ 3.68 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.99 Read More
3 Variants Available
Super Meteor 650 Astral₹3.68 Lakhs*
648 cc
150 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650 Interstellar₹3.83 Lakhs*
648 cc
160 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers
Super Meteor 650 Celestial₹3.99 Lakhs*
648 cc
150 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12 V / 12 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Images

5 images
View All Super Meteor 650 Images

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Colours

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Interstellar green
Astral blue
Astral green
Celestial blue
Interstellar grey
Celestial red
Astral black

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Specifications and Features

Max Power47 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque52.3 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage25 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightYes
Engine648.0 cc
Max Speed150 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Super Meteor 650 specs and features

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 comparison with similar bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Classic 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
BSA Gold Star 650
Keeway V302C
QJ Motor SRV 300
₹3.64 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.37 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.03 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹4.29 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹3.19 Lakhs*
Check Offers
Power
47 PS
Power
47.04 PS
Power
47.4 PS
Power
45.6 PS
Power
29.9 PS
Power
30.72 PS
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
52.3 Nm
Torque
55 Nm
Torque
26.5 Nm
Torque
26 Nm
Engine
648 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
647.95 cc
Engine
652 cc
Engine
298 cc
Engine
296 cc
Kerb Weight
241 kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Kerb Weight
213 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Length
2260 mm
Length
2318 mm
Length
2122 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2120 mm
Length
2110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Currently viewingSuper Meteor 650 vs Classic 650Super Meteor 650 vs Interceptor 650Super Meteor 650 vs Gold Star 650Super Meteor 650 vs V302CSuper Meteor 650 vs SRV 300
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
North Delhi Motorcycles
A-1, Saraswati Vihar, Outer Ring Road, Pitampura., Delhi 110084
+91 - 8291822920
Amar Autos
A-64, Ground Floor, Vikas Marg, Gurunanak Pura, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
+91 - 9582973267
KayTee Automobiles
135,Arjun Nagar,Opp. Defence Colony, Main Road,Kotla Mubarakpur, Delhi 110037
+91 - 9891442222
Sunshine Automobiles
No A1/100 Durgapuri Chowk Opposite Shiv Mandir Kabir Nagar, Delhi 110094
+91 - 8291649329
T R SAWHNEY MOTORCYCLES PRIVATE LIMITED
No F12, Main Wazirabad Road, Chand Bagh, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9999997333
North Delhi Motorcycles
Sri Manjunatha Convention Hall, Kenchankuppe Gate, Bm Road, Bidadi, Delhi 110034
+91 - 9810558625
See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Videos

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

View all Royal Enfield Bikes
View all Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 EMI

Select Variant:
Astral
47 PS @ 7250 rpm | 150 kmph | 372 km
₹ 3.64 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Astral
47 PS @ 7250 rpm | 150 kmph | 372 km
₹3.64 Lakhs*
Interstellar
47 PS @ 7250 rpm | 160 | 150 kmph
₹3.79 Lakhs*
Celestial
47 PS @ 7250 rpm | 150 kmph | 372 km
₹3.94 Lakhs*
EMI ₹6492.61/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes Under 4 Lakhs
Upcoming Cruiser Bikes
Cars & BikesNew BikesRoyal Enfield BikesRoyal Enfield Super Meteor 650