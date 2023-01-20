Unveiled at EICMA 2022, the Super Meteor 650 is a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350 in Royal Enfield's lineup, attracting attention for its unique features and robust performance. As one of the flagship cruisers from the renowned brand, this motorcycle has quickly become a favourite among enthusiasts. With its powerful 648 cc engine shared with the famed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox. Riders are set to experience a refined riding experience that emphasises comfort and ease on long journeys. The design echoes the iconic curves of the traditional cruisers while integrating up-to-date elements such as customisable accessories, making it perfect for long hauls.

Latest Updates on Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Unveiled at EICMA 2022, the Super Meteor 650 is a beefed-up version of the Meteor 350 in Royal Enfield's lineup, attracting attention for its unique features and robust performance. As one of the flagship cruisers from the renowned brand, this motorcycle has quickly become a favourite among enthusiasts. With its powerful 648 cc engine shared with the famed Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, the Super Meteor delivers an impressive output of 47 bhp and 52 Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed gearbox. Riders are set to experience a refined riding experience that emphasises comfort and ease on long journeys. The design echoes the iconic curves of the traditional cruisers while integrating up-to-date elements such as customisable accessories, making it perfect for long hauls.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Price

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available at a price range of ₹3.64 lakh to ₹3.94 lakh. The variants also have distinct pricing, which includes the Astral variant priced at ₹3,63,900, the Interstellar variant at ₹3,79,123, and the Celestial at ₹3,94,347. This competitive pricing positions the Super Meteor 650 as an attractive option for both new and seasoned riders looking for a premium cruiser motorcycle experience.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Launch Date

Officially unveiled at EICMA 2022, the motorcycle's launch in the Indian market was confirmed within a few months following its debut. The Super Meteor is the flagship cruiser from the manufacturer and sits above the Continental GT in the lineup.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Variants

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is available in two primary variants. The Super Meteor 650 is the solo tourer variant which is offered in five elegant colour options: Astral Black, Astral Blue, Astral Green, Interstellar Grey, and Interstellar Green. On the other hand, the Super Meteor 650 Tourer is the grand tourer variant which embraces a more comprehensive touring-oriented approach. It is available in two colourways, Celestial Red and Celestial Blue, and adds a windscreen alongside an upgraded pillion seat with a backrest.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Design and Exterior

The Super Meteor 650 boasts an eye-catching design that elegantly merges classic cruiser styling with contemporary details. Inspired by the Meteor 350, this motorcycle features a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebars, and forward-set footpegs that contribute to a relaxed riding posture. The circular headlamp is enhanced by cutting-edge LED technology that brightly illuminates the road ahead, ensuring visibility at night. A broad selection of accessories amplifies its touring potential, including bar-end mirrors, deluxe footpegs, and a touring windscreen. The alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres not only enhance aesthetics but also improve handling and stability for long-distance travel. With meticulous attention to detail, Royal Enfield has designed the Super Meteor 650 to be as visually appealing as it is functional, creating a striking presence on both city streets and highways alike.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Features

The Super Meteor 650's dual-seat arrangement offers ample cushioning, ensuring comfort for both rider and passenger, especially during extended journeys. The instrument cluster incorporates analogue and digital displays, providing essential information at a glance, including speed, fuel level, and trip details. Modern conveniences such as a USB charging point and the standard-fit Tripper navigation pod enhance the touring experience.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Engine and Specifications

Powering the Super Meteor 650 is the 648 cc air-oil-cooled parallel-twin mated to a six-speed gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. This is the same powerplant that underpins other big bikes from RE's range, including the Interceptor and the Continental GT. The engine makes 46.39 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of torque at 5,650 rpm.

The cruiser is built around a steel tubular spine frame with 43 mm USD front forks with 120 mm of travel and pre-load adjustable twin-shocks with 101 mm of travel. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres. Dual-channel ABS is provided with a 320 mm brake disc at the front and a 300 mm rear disc.

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Fuel Efficiency

The ARAI-claimed mileage of the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is 25 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

Safety Features

Equipped with a robust braking system featuring a 320 mm front disc and a 300 mm rear disc, coupled with dual-channel ABS, the motorcycle ensures reliable stopping power. Additionally, the new frame design and suspension setup, which includes 43 mm upside-down forks at the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear, contribute towards a stable ride.