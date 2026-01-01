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Shotgun 650PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Front Left View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Front View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Left View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.33 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
View all Shotgun 650 specs and features

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Prices

The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts, is listed at ₹6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Mileage

All variants of the Shotgun 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Colours

The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts is available in 5 colour options: Stencil White, Drill Green, Plasma Blue, Sheet Metal Grey, Black.

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Engine and Transmission

The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts is powered by a 648 cc engine.

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Shotgun 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 priced between ₹3.53 Lakhs - 3.82 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Specs & Features

The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Pass Switch and Stand Warning.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Price

Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts

₹6.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
5,75,000
RTO
33,291
Insurance
24,368
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,32,659
EMI@13,598/mo
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.8 litres
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
2.7 litres
Length
2170 mm
Ground Clearance
140 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
240 kg
Height
1105 mm
Saddle Height
795 mm
Width
820 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front - 18 inch, Rear - 17 inch
Tyre Size
Front - 100/90 - 18, Rear - 150/70 - R17
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Front Caliper
2 piston caliper
Front Tyre Pressure
Front - 32 psi
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Rear Caliper
2 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Tyre Pressure
Rear - 36 psi
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
317.4 km
Max Speed
170 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
46.39 bhp @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
67.8 mm
Max Torque
52.3 Nm @ 5650 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
648 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2 Cylinder, Air/Oil Cooled, 2 Valves
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Starting
Self Start
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 5 Up
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
78 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Steel Tubular Spine Frame
Rear Suspension
Showa Twin Shock, 90mm travel
Front Suspension
Showa Separate Function Big Piston Fork, USD, 120mm travel

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 Ah, VRLA
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
40,000 km or 3 years

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tripmeter
2 Tripmeters, Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Stand Warning
Yes
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts EMI
EMI12,238 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
5,69,393
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
5,69,393
Interest Amount
1,64,916
Payable Amount
7,34,309

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 other Variants

Shotgun 650 Sheet Metal Grey

₹4.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,01,002
RTO
32,080
Insurance
24,131
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,57,213
EMI@9,827/mo
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Close

Shotgun 650 Plasma Blue and Drill Green

₹4.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,12,947
RTO
33,035
Insurance
24,318
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,70,300
EMI@10,109/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Shotgun 650 Stencil White

₹4.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
4,16,139
RTO
33,291
Insurance
24,368
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,73,798
EMI@10,184/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs
Shotgun 650vsContinental GT 650
Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO

4.29 - 4.82 Lakhs
Shotgun 650vsSEIEMMEZZO
Royal Enfield Bear 650

Royal Enfield Bear 650

3.39 - 3.59 Lakhs
Shotgun 650vsBear 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650

Royal Enfield Bullet 650

3.65 Lakhs
Shotgun 650vsBullet 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

3.99 - 4.32 Lakhs
+2
Shotgun 650vsSuper Meteor 650

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