|Engine
|648 cc
The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts, is listed at ₹6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Shotgun 650 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts is available in 5 colour options: Stencil White, Drill Green, Plasma Blue, Sheet Metal Grey, Black.
The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts is powered by a 648 cc engine.
In the Shotgun 650's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 priced between ₹3.53 Lakhs - 3.82 Lakhs or the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO priced between ₹4.29 Lakhs - 4.82 Lakhs.
The Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts has Low Battery Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Low Fuel Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Kill Switch, Daytime Running Lamps, Pass Switch and Stand Warning.