Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price in Perumbavoor starts from Rs. 2.23 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.60 Lakhs in Perumbavoor.
The
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova.
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price breakup in Perumbavoor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is mainly compared to Bajaj Pulsar RS200 which starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs in Perumbavoor, KTM 125 Duke which starts at Rs. 1.42 Lakhs in Perumbavoor and Kawasaki W175 starting at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs in Perumbavoor.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball ₹ 2.23 Lakhs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Stellar ₹ 2.28 Lakhs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Supernova ₹ 2.60 Lakhs
