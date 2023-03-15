HT Auto

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 On Road Price in Badami

1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.28 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Meteor 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.56 Lakhs in Delhi.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Variant Wise Price List

Fireball
₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
41.88 kmpl
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,84,319
RTO
33,177
Insurance
10,138
On-Road Price in Bangalore
(Price not available in Badami)
2,27,634
EMI@4,893/mo
Stellar
₹2.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
41.88 kmpl
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Supernova
₹2.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
41.88 kmpl
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Specifications and Features

Fireball
SPECIFICATIONS
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1400 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
13.94s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
20.09mm
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
8.18s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
8.25s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
6.00s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.85s
Quarter Mile
18.74s @ 109.43kmph
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
51.08mm
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
34.40mm
City Mileage
41.88 kmpl
Top Speed
113.81
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type
Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Electronic Fuel Injection
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Displacement
349 cc
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine Frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion Shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Mobile Application
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Navigation
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED

