Interceptor 650 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Interceptor 650 Ventura Blue in Delhi is Rs. 3.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Ventura Interceptor 650 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Interceptor 650 Ventura Blue in Delhi is Rs. 3.16 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Ventura Blue is 13.7 L litres. It offers many features like Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, LED Tail Lights, Low Battery Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L Length: 2122 mm Highway Mileage: 33.17 kmpl Max Power: 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm Engine Type: Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled Mileage of Ventura Blue is 33.17 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less