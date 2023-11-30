Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Baker Express

6/22
3.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Key Specs
Engine648 cc
Mileage33.17 kmpl
Interceptor 650 Baker Express Latest Updates

Interceptor 650 falls under Cafe Racer Bikes category and has 7 variants. The price of Interceptor 650 Baker Express in Delhi is Rs. 3.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Baker

  • Fuel Capacity: 13.7 L
  • Length: 2122 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 33.17 kmpl
  • Max Power: 47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
  • Engine Type: Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
    Mileage of Baker Express is 33.17 kmpl.

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Baker Express Price

    Baker Express
    ₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,83,593
    RTO
    22,687
    Insurance
    18,156
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,24,436
    EMI@6,973/mo
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Baker Express Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13.7 L
    Ground Clearance
    174 mm
    Length
    2122 mm
    Wheelbase
    1400 mm
    Kerb Weight
    202 kg
    Height
    1165 mm
    Saddle Height
    804 mm
    Width
    789 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    320 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-130/70-18
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Highway Mileage
    33.17 kmpl
    City Mileage
    25.35 kmpl
    Max Power
    47.65 PS @ 7150 rpm
    Stroke
    67.8 mm
    Max Torque
    52 Nm @ 5250 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital spark ignition - TCI
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Displacement
    648 cc
    Clutch
    Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Engine Type
    Parallel twin, 4-stroke, single overhead cam, air/oil-cooled
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6-Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    78 mm
    No of Cylinders
    2
    Chassis
    Tubular steel frame with bolted trussing
    Body Type
    Cafe Racer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Twin coil-over shocks, 88 mm travel
    Front Suspension
    41 mm front fork, 110 mm travel
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tachometer
    Digital
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Clock
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Baker Express EMI
    EMI6,276 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,91,992
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,91,992
    Interest Amount
    84,571
    Payable Amount
    3,76,563

    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 other Variants

    Ventura Blue
    ₹3.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,75,467
    RTO
    22,037
    Insurance
    18,028
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,15,532
    EMI@6,782/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    Canyon Red
    ₹3.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    View breakup
    Orange Crush
    ₹3.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    View breakup
    Sunset Strip
    ₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    View breakup
    Downtown Drag
    ₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    View breakup
    Mark 2
    ₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    648 cc
    33.17 kmpl
    View breakup
    View more Variants

