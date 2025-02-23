Introduction

Introduction

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, launched in August 2022, has quickly established itself as a popular offering in the modern-classic segment. Built on Royal Enfield's J-series platform, it shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. Despite similarities in hardware, the Hunter 350 distinguishes itself with a sportier character and a more compact design aimed at a younger generation of riders. The engine has been retuned to complement the Hunter's dynamics while retaining the same power figures. The Hunter 350 is priced from ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned as an accessible neo-retro roadster.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price:

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in three trim levels – Factory, Dapper, and Rebel. The entry-level Factory model is priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Dapper series is priced at ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the range-topping Rebel series, featuring dual-tone colour options and additional design elements, is priced at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched?

The Hunter 350 was officially launched on August 7, 2022. It was developed on the J-series platform, which also underpins the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The fuel and ignition map of the engine was retuned to match the Hunter 350’s characteristics, but it produces the same 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

How many variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are available?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in three trim levels – Factory, Dapper, and Rebel—which primarily differ in terms of aesthetics and colour options. The Factory variant is available in a Factory Black colour scheme, priced at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dapper range includes orange, green, white, and grey options, priced at ₹1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rebel series includes three dual-tone colour options and top the range at ₹1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are two variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 that are available: the Retro Hunter and the Metro Hunter. The Retro Hunter 350 comes riding on spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. It features a front disc and rear drum brake setup with single-channel ABS as part of its safety net. The Metro Hunter variant comes with two sets of alloy wheels for both the tube type and the tubeless tyres. It features disc brakes on both ends, supported with dual-channel ABS.

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

While it retains the classic Royal Enfield DNA, the Hunter 350 features a modern design aimed at a younger generation of riders. It sports a circular halogen headlamp, retro-styled indicators, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, combining an analogue speedometer with a digital readout for essential information such as fuel level, odometer, and trip meter. Additionally, Royal Enfield offers the Tripper Navigation system as an optional accessory, providing turn-by-turn navigation through Bluetooth connectivity.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine. This is the same unit that powers the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but Royal Enfield has The engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It is combined with a five-speed transmission.

There is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS. Lower variants get a drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are taken up by 41 mm telescopic forks and six-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

What is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s mileage?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 36.2 kmpl. The real-world fuel economy figure may vary depending on factors such as road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers 150.5 mm of ground clearance. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is 177 kg and the seat height is 790 mm.

What bikes does the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival in its segment?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is positioned in the 350 cc neo-retro motorcycle segment, rivalled by the likes of the Honda CB350RS and the Jawa 42 FJ.