Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Front Right View
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Hunter 350

Launched in Aug 2022

4.0
97 Reviews
₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Hunter 350 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 249.0 cc

Hunter 350: 349.34 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 38.27 kmpl

Hunter 350: 36.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 20.66 ps

Hunter 350: 20.4 ps

Speed

Category Average: 120.0 kmph

Hunter 350: 114.0 kmph

View all Hunter 350 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Latest Update

  • Latest Car and Bike News highlights Today February 2, 2025: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 propels growth for the brand in January
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 propels growth for the brand in January

    • Introduction

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Hunter 350.
    VS
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat
    Exhaust View
    Front Right View
    Right Side View
    Headlight
    Engine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Variants
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal ...Read More
    3 Variants Available
    Hunter 350 Retro₹1.5 Lakhs*
    349.34 cc
    114 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 8 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Hunter 350 Metro₹1.7 Lakhs*
    349.34 cc
    114 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 8 Ah
    Body Graphics
    Hunter 350 Metro Rebel₹1.75 Lakhs*
    349.34 cc
    114 kmph
    Seat Type: Single
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Analogue and Digital
    Battery Capacity: 12 V / 8 Ah
    Body Graphics
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Images

    10 images
    View All Hunter 350 Images

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Colours

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Rebel black
    Dapper grey
    Dapper white
    Rebel red
    Factory black
    Dapper green
    Dapper orange
    Rebel blue

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.4 PS
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage36.2 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    Engine349.34 cc
    Max Speed114 kmph
    View all Hunter 350 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350
    Jawa 350
    QJ Motor SRC 250
    TVS Ronin
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
    QJ Motor SRC 500
    Komaki Ranger
    ₹1.5 Lakhs*
    ₹1.74 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.49 Lakhs*
    ₹1.35 Lakhs*
    ₹1.45 Lakhs*
    ₹1.43 Lakhs*
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*
    ₹1.85 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    8 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    111 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    22.5 PS
    Power
    17.64 PS
    Power
    20.4 PS
    Power
    19.03 PS
    Power
    19.03 PS
    Power
    25.85 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    27 Nm
    Torque
    28.2 Nm
    Torque
    17 Nm
    Torque
    19.93 Nm
    Torque
    17.55 Nm
    Torque
    17.55 Nm
    Torque
    36 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    349.34 cc
    Engine
    349 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    249 cc
    Engine
    225.9 cc
    Engine
    220 cc
    Engine
    220
    Engine
    480 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    181 kg
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    160 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    163 kg
    Kerb Weight
    205 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Length
    2055 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Length
    -
    Length
    2070 mm
    Length
    2040 mm
    Length
    2210 mm
    Length
    2210 mm
    Length
    2170 mm
    Length
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke Alloy Wheels
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    Body Type
    Cruiser Bikes
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BNT MOTORS
    No B1/A15, Mohan Cooperative, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
    +91 - 9205699441
    Dua Auto
    A-12 Rajapuri, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Naga., Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8291358641
    Kays Autos
    A - 6, Mahipalpur Extension, Main Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
    +91 - 9810433555
    Kinematics Marketing Co
    A-8, Gujranwala Town Part 1 G.T. Karnal Road., Delhi 110005
    LAMBA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
    Karol Bagh , Shop No 1234/4 , Pyare Lal Road, Naiwala, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9956134841
    Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
    D/E 35, Rama Road Industrial Area, Najafgarh Road., Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9956134841
    See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    View all Royal Enfield Bikes
    View all Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 EMI

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 User Reviews & Ratings

    3.98
    97 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    7
    4 & above
    85
    5 rating
    5
    Perfect bike for City Rides
    The bike has great looks and excellent mileage. However, the comfort could be improved as the seat feels hard during long rides. Overall, it's a decent value-for-money option.By: Sahxxnnn (Feb 23, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Great choice for daily use
    I’ve been using the Hunter 350 for my daily commute, and it’s been amazing. The bike handles traffic so well, and the engine feels responsive. It’s great for everyday use as well as weekend rides.By: Puran Chand (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Smooth and reliable
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is incredibly smooth and reliable. The engine performance is great, and it’s a very comfortable ride. Perfect for someone who enjoys long rides as well as daily commutes.By: Naval Kishor (Feb 17, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Value for money bike
    The Hunter 350 is such good value for money! It’s powerful, comfortable, and looks so classic. Royal Enfield has done an amazing job with this bike. I would highly recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable cruiser.By: Sneha Bhatnagar (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stands out on the road
    The Hunter 350 really stands out on the road. It has a unique design, and the ride is super comfortable. I’ve had no issues so far, and I love the smooth power delivery. This bike is a head-turner for sure!By: Ishita Bajaj (Feb 3, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Stylish and solid
    I’m really impressed with how stylish and well-built the Hunter 350 is. The riding comfort is great, and the engine feels smooth even at higher speeds. Definitely one of the best in this price range!By: Deepan (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Engine is super smooth
    The engine on the Hunter 350 is super smooth, and the ride quality is excellent. It’s easy to control, and it just glides on the road. I love how comfortable it is, and the overall performance is impressive.By: Sukhjit (Jan 30, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect for Indian roads
    Hunter 350 is the ideal bike for Indian roads. It handles rough patches with ease and feels stable even at high speeds. The torque is good, and it’s super comfortable for long rides. Definitely recommend it for bike enthusiasts.By: Rahul Hans (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Excellent road companion
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is an excellent companion for road trips. It has the power to take on long distances and the comfort to make the journey enjoyable. I’ve been taking it on weekend trips, and it performs like a charm every time.By: Sneha Tripathi (Jan 28, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Because the show the power
    The designing of a bike is very good I like that design because that is low budget price of the bullet and I like it and feel it the life bullet them it is very good 36 km per hour I like the bikeBy: Ashish raj (Jan 27, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Expert Review

    By: Paarth Khatri
    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Agile handlingLooks attractiveTorquey engine

    Cons

    Heavy clutchStiff rear suspension

    Royal Enfield has had an exciting 2022 so far and the year isn't even over yet. While the company may end the calendar year with a bang with the possibility of 650 cc options on the unveil, the biggest bang came courtesy of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Such has been the craze for the Hunter 350 in the short period post its launch that many are already putting it up against its own sibling, the Classic 350. But what is it about a hot-shot newbie that has made people sit up and take note in a way that even the best-selling Royal Enfield may be in its line of sight.

    Here's our first ride review of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350:

    READ MORE

