Hunter 350 [2022-2025]Images
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Right Side View
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Front Right View
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Right Side View
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Right Side
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Engine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Specifications

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Specs

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] comes with 349.34 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hunter 350 [2022-2025] starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Hunter ...Read More

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Metro Rebel
Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1055 mm
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
114 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Conventional wet clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
75 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6 step adjustable preload, 90 mm travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025]'s top variant is Metro Rebel

Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Retro
1.5 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.4 PS
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Metro
1.7 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.4 PS
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Metro Rebel
1.75 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
20.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

