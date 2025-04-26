Specs & FeaturesImages
DISCONTINUED

ROYAL ENFIELD Hunter 350 [2022-2025]

4.5
101 Reviews
1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] is discontinued and no longer produced.
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 294.72 cc

Hunter 350 [2022-2025]: 349.34 cc

Category average
Mileage

Category Average: 37.74 kmpl

Hunter 350 [2022-2025]: 36.2 kmpl

Category average
Power

Category Average: 21.29 ps

Hunter 350 [2022-2025]: 20.4 ps

Category average
Speed

Category Average: 125.0 kmph

Hunter 350 [2022-2025]: 114.0 kmph

Category average

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Latest Update

Latest News:

Introduction

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350, launched in August 2022, has quickly established itself as a popular offering in the modern-classic segment. Built on Royal Enfield's J-series platform, it shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350 and the Meteor 350. Despite similarities in hardware, the Hunter 350 distinguishes itself with a sportier character and a more compact design aimed at a younger generation of riders. The engine has been retuned to complement the Hunter's dynamics while retaining the same power figures. The Hunter 350 is priced from 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned as an accessible neo-retro roadster.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price:

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is available in three trim levels – Factory, Dapper, and Rebel. The entry-level Factory model is priced at 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-spec Dapper series is priced at 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom), while the range-topping Rebel series, featuring dual-tone colour options and additional design elements, is priced at 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched?

The Hunter 350 was officially launched on August 7, 2022. It was developed on the J-series platform, which also underpins the Classic 350 and Meteor 350. The fuel and ignition map of the engine was retuned to match the Hunter 350’s characteristics, but it produces the same 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm.

How many variants and colour options of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 are available?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in three trim levels – Factory, Dapper, and Rebel—which primarily differ in terms of aesthetics and colour options. The Factory variant is available in a Factory Black colour scheme, priced at 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dapper range includes orange, green, white, and grey options, priced at 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The Rebel series includes three dual-tone colour options and top the range at 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom).

There are two variants of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 that are available: the Retro Hunter and the Metro Hunter. The Retro Hunter 350 comes riding on spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres. It features a front disc and rear drum brake setup with single-channel ABS as part of its safety net. The Metro Hunter variant comes with two sets of alloy wheels for both the tube type and the tubeless tyres. It features disc brakes on both ends, supported with dual-channel ABS.

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

While it retains the classic Royal Enfield DNA, the Hunter 350 features a modern design aimed at a younger generation of riders. It sports a circular halogen headlamp, retro-styled indicators, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank. The instrument cluster is a semi-digital unit, combining an analogue speedometer with a digital readout for essential information such as fuel level, odometer, and trip meter. Additionally, Royal Enfield offers the Tripper Navigation system as an optional accessory, providing turn-by-turn navigation through Bluetooth connectivity.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder air-oil-cooled engine. This is the same unit that powers the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 but Royal Enfield has The engine produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm torque at 4,000 rpm. It is combined with a five-speed transmission.

There is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, supported by dual-channel ABS. Lower variants get a drum brake at the rear with single-channel ABS. Suspension duties are taken up by 41 mm telescopic forks and six-step pre-load adjustable shock absorbers at the rear.

What is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s mileage?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 36.2 kmpl. The real-world fuel economy figure may vary depending on road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 offers 150.5 mm of ground clearance. The kerb weight comes to 177 kg and the seat height is 790 mm.

What bikes does the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rival in its segment?

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is positioned in the 350 cc neo-retro motorcycle segment, rivalled by the likes of the Honda CB350RS and the Jawa 42 FJ.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Variants
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] price starts at ₹ 1.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025]'s top variant is Metro Rebel.
3 Variants Available
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Retro
₹1.5 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Metro
₹1.7 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Metro Rebel
₹1.75 Lakhs*
349.34 cc
114 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Expert Review
By: Paarth Khatri
Pros
Agile handlingLooks attractiveTorquey engine
Cons
Heavy clutchStiff rear suspension

Royal Enfield has had an exciting 2022 so far and the year isn't even over yet. While the company may end the calendar year with a bang with the possibility of 650 cc options on the unveil, the biggest bang came courtesy of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Such has been the craze for the Hunter 350 in the short period post its launch that many are already putting it up against its own sibling, the Classic 350. But what is it about a hot-shot newbie that has made people sit up and take note in a way that even the best-selling Royal Enfield may be in its line of sight.

Does Royal Enfield Hunter 350's design stand out?

In terms of design, the Hunter 350 is a good-looking roadster that does attract attention on the roads. There is a theme of circles that goes throughout the motorcycle. The headlamp, tail lamp, turn indicators and instrument cluster are circular in shape. There is no LED Daytime Running Lamp on offer but the tail lamp does get an LED setup.

The fat rear tyre gives a big bike appeal to the Hunter 350.
The fat rear tyre gives a big bike appeal to the Hunter 350.

The turn indicators are halogen units but Royal Enfield is offering official LED turn indicators as an accessory. Speaking of accessories, the manufacturer will also offer a tail tidy kit, rear backrest, flyscreen, engine guards, sump guard, oil filler cap, bar-end mirrors, seat covers etc.

Is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comfortable?

The single-piece seat is very similar to the one found on the Scram 411.
The single-piece seat is very similar to the one found on the Scram 411.

The riding triangle of the Hunter 350 has a hint of sportiness to it. The foot pegs are slightly rear set and the rider sits just a tad bit hunched down. But this does not mean that it is uncomfortable as there is no pressure on the wrists. The riding position does remind me of my Interceptor 650.

The single-piece seat on the Hunter 350 is a bit on the firmer side and on long distances, the rider's back does start hurting. However, Royal Enfield is offering another seat with 3D net technology that should be more comfortable than the stock seat.

As for comfort, the front suspension is very well damped. It absorbs uneven undulations, speed breakers and potholes and only the sharpest of the bumps are transferred to the rider. The rebound on the rear suspension is quite aggressive and the suspension feels a bit firm. This does transfer some jolts to the rider. However, Royal Enfield must have done this to reduce the chances of scraping. But I still managed to scrape the underbelly once on a nasty speed breaker.

How does the Hunter 350's engine perform?

The engine produces a nice whine and the exhausts also pops occasionally.&nbsp;
The engine produces a nice whine and the exhausts also pops occasionally. 

The engine on the Hunter 350 is the same unit that is doing duty on the Classic Reborn and the Meteor 350. However, it is running in a different state of tune where the Hunter feels more eager than the other two. It is still refined and smooth and only at 100 kmph - or over - do some vibrations start to creep in. The ideal cruising speed of the Hunter 350 is between 80 to 95 kmph. A special mention goes to the on-off throttle transitions which are butter smooth, the exhaust note is raspy and there is a whine that the rider can hear. So, yes this engine does have character.

The 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit produces 20 hp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. Most of the torque is in its lower and mid-range. So, the rider does not need to constantly work the gearbox. It pulls cleanly from lower revs even if the engine is in a higher gear.

Speaking of the gears, the transmission on the Hunter 350 is a 5-speed unit and is a joy to use. The gearshifts are precise and they slot in with a positive feel. However, the clutch is on the heavier side which means that in heavy city traffic, the left hand would start to ache a bit. Honestly, this should not have been the case considering that the Hunter 350 is aimed at people who will be using it for city use primarily. In fact, I felt that the Hunter 350's clutch is even heavier than the Classic 350. Moreover, the rearview mirrors have a lot of vibrations.

How is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350's handling?

The handling of the Hunter 350 was a big surprise for me. Yes, I have ridden the Meteor 350 and the Classic Reborn, and both are miles better than the original UCE Royal Enfields. However, the Hunter 350 takes it up a notch. It is based on the same platform as the Classic Reborn and Meteor 350 but feels a lot more nimble and more agile than them. There were times when I even managed to scrape the foot pegs while cornering.

This is because Royal Enfield decided to go with 17-inch rims. In fact, the Hunter 350 is the first Royal Enfield to use 17-inch wheels. The motorcycle changes directions quickly and even holds on to the line until you start losing confidence because of the tyres. So, a new set of stickier rubber will only enhance the riding experience further.

The braking setup on the Hunter 350's Metro variant is done by discs at both ends. There is dual-channel ABS on offer also. The rear brake has a good bite but then again, the tyre does rob away the confidence as the tyre starts skidding. The front brake is quite good but the rider needs to pull the lever with power to get the desired effect.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350's feature list

Royal Enfield is offering the same circular instrument cluster that is available on the Scram 411 and the Meteor 350. The readouts are clear and it takes very little time to get accustomed to it. The instrument cluster might look a bit basic at first but it still is attractive, especially during the night. The small digital readout shows a service reminder, eco indicator, time, two-trip meters, fuel gauge, gear position indicator and a trip F. There is also a USB charger.

The instrument cluster shows decent information. There is also Tripper Navigation system on offer as an accessory.&nbsp;
The instrument cluster shows decent information. There is also Tripper Navigation system on offer as an accessory. 

Royal Enfield is also offering alloy wheels, tubeless tyres and a dual-channel ABS on the Metro variants. There is also a Tripper Navigation system on offer as an accessory.

Is the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 worth it?

The positioning of the Hunter 350 is quite interesting. It is one of the most affordable motorcycles in Royal Enfield's line-up. Yes, the Bullet 350 with UCE engine is priced very close to the Hunter 350 but that will soon be discontinued and will be relaunched with the J-platform because of which the prices will increase, and the Hunter 350 will become the most affordable RE in the stable.

At 1.50 lakh for the Retro variant and 1.64 lakh to Rs. 1.66 lakh for the Metro variants, the Hunter 350 is a very compelling proposition. The Hunter 350 looks really good, has a decent engine, is easy to handle and most importantly, it is very accessible and inviting which will help in attracting new buyers.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Images

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] Specifications and Features

Max Power20.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque27 Nm
Mileage36.2 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Engine349.34 cc
Max Speed114 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] comparison with similar bikes

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Jawa 350
Jawa 42
TVS Ronin
QJ Motor SRC 250
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Jawa 350
Jawa 350
Jawa 42
Jawa 42
TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin
QJ Motor SRC 250
QJ Motor SRC 250
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.99 Lakhs*
₹1.73 Lakhs*
₹1.38 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
Power
20.4 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
22.5 PS
Power
27.32 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
17.64 PS
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
27 Nm
Torque
28.2 Nm
Torque
26.84 Nm
Torque
19.93 Nm
Torque
17 Nm
Engine
349.34 cc
Engine
349 cc
Engine
334 cc
Engine
294.72 cc
Engine
225.9 cc
Engine
249 cc
Kerb Weight
181 kg
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Kerb Weight
194 kg
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Length
2055 mm
Length
2110 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2040 mm
Length
2070 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke Alloy Wheels
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] FAQs

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] has been discontinued in India. The last recorded price for Hunter 350 [2022-2025] was Rs. 1.5-1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The top variant of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] was Metro Rebelwith the last recorded price of Rs. 1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] offered a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025] has been discontinued but Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS ADV are the top competitors of Royal Enfield Hunter 350 [2022-2025].

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 650

Royal Enfield Classic 650

3.37 - 3.5 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.3 Lakhs
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200

12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs
