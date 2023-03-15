HT Auto
HomeNew BikesRoyal EnfieldHimalayanOn Road Price in Rudraprayag

Royal Enfield Himalayan On Road Price in Rudraprayag

1/26
2/26
3/26
4/26
5/26
View all Images
6/26
1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Royal Enfield Himalayan on Road Price in Delhi

Royal Enfield Himalayan on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Himalayan top variant goes up to Rs. 2.45 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price ...Read More

Royal Enfield Himalayan Variant Wise Price List

Granite Black
₹2.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
32.04 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,13,273
RTO
19,194
Insurance
16,813
On-Road Price in Rudraprayag
2,49,280
EMI@5,358/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Gravel Grey
₹2.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
32.04 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
View breakup
Lake Blue
₹2.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
32.04 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
View breakup
Rock Red
₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
411 cc
32.04 kmpl
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
View breakup
View more Variants

Royal Enfield Himalayan Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Granite Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15+/- 0.5 L
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
2190 mm
Wheelbase
1465 mm
Kerb Weight
199 kg
Height
1370 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube
Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
10.79s
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
19.43m
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
6.30s
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
6.69s
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
5.06s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
4.08s
Highway Mileage
39.96 kmpl
Braking (100-0 Kmph)
53.25m
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.57m
City Mileage
32.04 kmpl
Max Power
24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
86 mm
Max Torque
32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Electronic Ignition
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.5:1
Displacement
411 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
78 mm
No of Cylinders
1
Chassis
Half-duplex split cradle frame
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Switchable ABS
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Latest Bikes

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
64,900* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Z900 RS
Kawasaki Z900 RS
16.47 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650
3.49 - 3.79 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Joy e-bike Mihos
Joy e-bike Mihos
1.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Keeway SR 250
Keeway SR 250
1.49 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Bikes

Yamaha MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes

Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept
Husqvarna Motorcycles Vektorr Concept
1.3 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
Kabira Mobility KM 5000 EV
1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Evolet Raptor
Evolet Raptor
1 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki SV650
Suzuki SV650
6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Triumph Bonneville 700
Triumph Bonneville 700
5.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details