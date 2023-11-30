Saved Articles

HT Auto

Royal Enfield Himalayan Lake Blue

6/26
2.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Himalayan Key Specs
Engine411 cc
Mileage39.96 kmpl
View all Himalayan specs and features

Himalayan Lake Blue Latest Updates

Himalayan falls under Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes category and has 6 variants. The price of Himalayan Lake Blue in Delhi is Rs. 2.43 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Lake

  • Fuel Capacity: 15+/- 0.5 L
  • Length: 2190 mm
  • Highway Mileage: 39.96 kmpl
  • Max Power: 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
    • Mileage of Lake Blue is 39.96 kmpl....Read More

    Royal Enfield Himalayan Lake Blue Price

    Lake Blue
    ₹2.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,09,529
    RTO
    16,762
    Insurance
    16,994
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,43,285
    EMI@5,229/mo
    Royal Enfield Himalayan Lake Blue Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    15+/- 0.5 L
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Length
    2190 mm
    Wheelbase
    1465 mm
    Kerb Weight
    199 kg
    Height
    1370 mm
    Saddle Height
    800 mm
    Width
    840 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
    Radial Tyre
    Yes
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tube
    Acceleration (0-100 Kmph)
    10.79s
    Braking (60-0 Kmph)
    19.43m
    Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
    6.30s
    Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
    6.69s
    Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
    5.06s
    Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
    4.08s
    Highway Mileage
    39.96 kmpl
    Braking (100-0 Kmph)
    53.25m
    Braking (80-0 Kmph)
    33.57m
    City Mileage
    32.04 kmpl
    Max Power
    24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
    Stroke
    86 mm
    Max Torque
    32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Ignition
    Digital Electronic Ignition
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Compression Ratio
    9.5:1
    Displacement
    411 cc
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    78 mm
    No of Cylinders
    1
    Chassis
    Half-duplex split cradle frame
    Body Type
    Adventure Tourer Bikes, Tourer Bikes
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Switchable ABS
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Adjustable Windscreen
    Yes
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Stepup Seat
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12 V, 8 Ah
    LED Tail Lights
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Average Fuel economy Indicator
    Yes
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Battery Type
    VRLA
    Royal Enfield Himalayan other Variants

    Gravel Grey
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,05,784
    RTO
    16,462
    Insurance
    16,935
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,39,181
    EMI@5,141/mo
    Mirage Silver
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    View breakup
    Granite Black
    ₹2.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    View breakup
    Pine Green
    ₹2.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    View breakup
    Rock Red
    ₹3.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    411 cc
    39.96 kmpl
    View breakup
