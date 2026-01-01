|Engine
|451.65 cc
The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition, is listed at ₹3.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Himalayan 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is available in 5 colour options: Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Kaza Brown, Slate Poppy Blue.
The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is powered by a 451.65 cc engine.
In the Himalayan 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.26 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs.
The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.