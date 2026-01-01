hamburger icon
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Right View
1/14
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Left View
2/14
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Left View
3/14
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front View
4/14
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear View
5/14
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Right View
6/14

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition

4 out of 5
3.86 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
61 Offers Available
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Key Specs
Engine451.65 cc
View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Prices

The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition, is listed at ₹3.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Mileage

All variants of the Himalayan 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Colours

The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is available in 5 colour options: Hanle Black, Kamet White, Slate Himalayan Salt, Kaza Brown, Slate Poppy Blue.

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Engine and Transmission

The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition is powered by a 451.65 cc engine.

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Himalayan 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the KTM 390 Adventure X priced ₹3.26 Lakhs or the Triumph Scrambler 400 XC priced ₹2.94 Lakhs.

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Specs & Features

The Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Price

Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition

₹3.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,37,036
RTO
27,493
Insurance
21,475
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,86,004
EMI@8,297/mo
61 offers Available
Close

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
17 L
Length
2285 mm
Ground Clearance
230 mm
Wheelbase
1510 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg
Height
1316 mm
Saddle Height
860 mm
Width
900 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-21 Rear :-140/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
81.5 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
451.65 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multi Plate, Slip And Assist
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
84 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Linkage Type Monoshock, Travel - 200 mm
Front Suspension
Upside Down Fork, 43 mm, Travel - 200 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition Offers
Bring Home Royalenfield Himalayan 450 : Funding Av...
Applicable on himalayan-450base & 4 more variants
Expiring on 28 Feb
View Offer
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition EMI
EMI7,467 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,47,403
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,47,403
Interest Amount
1,00,620
Payable Amount
4,48,023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 other Variants

Himalayan 450 Base

₹3.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,05,736
RTO
24,988
Insurance
21,180
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,51,904
EMI@7,564/mo
61 offers Available
Close

Himalayan 450 Pass

₹3.57 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,10,028
RTO
25,332
Insurance
21,220
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,56,580
EMI@7,664/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White

₹3.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,14,319
RTO
25,675
Insurance
21,261
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,61,255
EMI@7,765/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

Himalayan 450 Summit-Hanle Black

₹3.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,19,682
RTO
26,104
Insurance
21,312
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,67,098
EMI@7,890/mo
61 offers Available
View breakup

