Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.97 Lakhs in Khargone. The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price in Khargone starts from Rs. 2.80 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.97 Lakhs in Khargone. The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash. Visit your nearest Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 dealers and showrooms in Khargone for best offers. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price breakup in Khargone includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue ₹ 2.80 Lakhs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash ₹ 2.92 Lakhs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash ₹ 2.97 Lakhs