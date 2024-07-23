HT Auto

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 On Road Price in Karbi Anglong

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
1/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
2/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
3/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
4/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
5/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
View all Images
6/23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Karbi Anglong
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Guerrilla 450 Price in Karbi Anglong

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 on road price in Karbi Anglong starts from Rs. 2.67 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.82 Lakhs in Karbi Anglong.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Analogue₹ 2.67 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash₹ 2.77 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash₹ 2.82 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variant Wise Price List in Karbi Anglong

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Analogue
₹2.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,39,000
RTO
6,500
Insurance
21,321
On-Road Price in Guwahati
(Price not available in Karbi Anglong)
2,66,821
EMI@5,735/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Dash
₹2.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup
Flash
₹2.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
452 cc
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained
21 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
19 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
18 Jul 2024
View all
 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2024

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

16.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

20.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Freedom

Bajaj Freedom

95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 750 GS

11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR300R

Honda CBR300R

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 2024

1.95 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details