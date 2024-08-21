HT Auto

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
1/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
2/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
3/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
4/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
5/23
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
View all Images
6/23
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
Power40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
View all Guerrilla 450 specs and features

Guerrilla 450 Flash Latest Updates

Guerrilla 450 falls under Roadster category and has 3 variants. The price of Guerrilla 450 Flash (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.96 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Flash is

  • Fuel Capacity: 11 L
  • Length: 2090 mm
  • Max Power: 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash Price

    Flash
    ₹2.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,54,000
    RTO
    20,320
    Insurance
    21,824
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,96,144
    EMI@6,365/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11 L
    Ground Clearance
    169 mm
    Length
    2090 mm
    Wheelbase
    1440 mm
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Height
    1125 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    833 mm
    ABS
    Dual Channel
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-160/60-R17
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    Stroke
    81.5 mm
    Max Torque
    40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    452 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
    Clutch
    Assist And Slipper Clutch
    Cooling System
    Liquid Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Electric Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    4
    Gear Box
    6 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Bore
    84 mm
    Chassis
    Steel Tubular Frame
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Rear Suspension
    Linkage Type Monoshock
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks, 43 mm
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Ride-by-Wire, Tripper TFT Display, Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 Chipset
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    4 Inch TFT Display
    Battery Capacity
    12V / 8AH
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Flash EMI
    EMI5,729 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,66,529
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,66,529
    Interest Amount
    77,196
    Payable Amount
    3,43,725

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 other Variants

    Analogue
    ₹2.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,39,000
    RTO
    19,120
    Insurance
    21,588
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,79,708
    EMI@6,012/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    Dash
    ₹2.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    452 cc
    View breakup

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    BMW CE-04

    BMW CE-04

    14.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

    16.5 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    BMW R 12 nine T

    BMW R 12 nine T

    20.9 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Bajaj Freedom

    Bajaj Freedom

    95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    BMW F 750 GS

    BMW F 750 GS

    11.95 - 12.25 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda CBR300R

    Honda CBR300R

    2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details