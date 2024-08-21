Guerrilla 450 falls under Roadster category and has 3 variants. The price of Guerrilla 450 Dash in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dash is 11 LGuerrilla 450 falls under Roadster category and has 3 variants. The price of Guerrilla 450 Dash in Delhi is Rs. 2.91 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dash is 11 L litres. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Fuel Gauge, Clock and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 11 L
Length: 2090 mm
Max Power: 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Engine Type: Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves