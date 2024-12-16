What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Salem? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Salem is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Salem? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Salem amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Salem? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Salem is Rs. 5,402.