Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 On Road Price in Raichur

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Right View
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Right View
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Engine View
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Exhaust View
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Suspension And Mudguard View
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Tyre View
2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Raichur
Goan Classic 350 Price in

Raichur

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Raichur starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Raichur.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in

Raichur
Goan Classic 350 Single Tone

₹2.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,000
RTO
18,800
Insurance
12,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Raichur)
2,66,442
EMI@5,727/mo
Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Raichur is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Raichur amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Raichur is Rs. 5,402.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Raichur are Rs. 12,692, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

