What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Port Blair? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Port Blair is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Port Blair? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Port Blair amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Port Blair? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Port Blair is Rs. 5,402.