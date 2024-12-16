Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Mayiladuthurai starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price breakup in Mayiladuthurai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Meteor 350 which starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai, Honda CB350 which starts at Rs. 2.1 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai and Harley-Davidson 350 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Mayiladuthurai.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone ₹ 2.70 Lakhs
