What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Malappuram? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Malappuram is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Malappuram? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Malappuram amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Malappuram? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Malappuram is Rs. 5,402.