Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Korba starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Korba.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 dealers and showrooms in Korba for best offers.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price breakup in Korba includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is mainly compared to QJ Motor SRC 500 which starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs in Korba, Triumph Speed 400 which starts at Rs. 2.4 Lakhs in Korba and Harley-Davidson 350 starting at Rs. 2.5 Lakhs in Korba.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Single Tone ₹ 2.66 Lakhs Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone ₹ 2.70 Lakhs
