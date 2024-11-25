What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Koppal? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Koppal is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Koppal? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Koppal amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Koppal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Koppal is Rs. 5,402.