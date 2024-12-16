What is the on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Jashpur? The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Jashpur is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Jashpur? The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Jashpur amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Jashpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Jashpur is Rs. 5,402.