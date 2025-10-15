hamburger icon
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 On Road Price in Baripada

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Front Right View
2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Baripada
Goan Classic 350 Price in

Baripada

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 on road price in Baripada starts from Rs. 2.66 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.70 Lakhs in Baripada.

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Variant Wise Price List in

Baripada
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Goan Classic 350 Single Tone

₹2.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,35,000
RTO
18,800
Insurance
12,642
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Baripada)
2,66,442
EMI@5,727/mo
Close

Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
349 cc
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 FAQs

The on-road price of Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Baripada is Rs. 2.70 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Baripada amount to Rs. 19,040, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 in Baripada is Rs. 5,402.
The insurance charges for Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Dual Tone in Baripada are Rs. 12,692, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

