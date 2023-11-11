Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 On Road Price in Thoubal

3.36 - 3.57 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thoubal
Continental GT 650 Price in Thoubal

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Thoubal starts from Rs. 3.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.49 Lakhs in Thoubal.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red₹ 3.36 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green₹ 3.40 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variant Wise Price List in Thoubal

Rocker Red
₹3.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
British Racing Green
₹3.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
DUX Deluxe
₹3.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
647.95 cc
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

3.59 - 3.73 Lakhs
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

2.92 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Zontes GK350

Zontes GK350

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 News

The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
11 Nov 2023
Both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT get alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, LED headlamp, USB charging and new paint schemes
2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 launched in France. Check what’s new
26 Sept 2023
The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
The Tripper Navigation module will sit between the speedometer and the tachometer.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 to soon get Tripper Navigation system
3 May 2023
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
Royal Enfield Videos

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
15 Jan 2024
Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
25 Nov 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
