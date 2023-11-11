Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 3.43 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.52 Lakhs in Krishna.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Krishna starts from Rs. 3.43 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.52 Lakhs in Krishna.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe.
Visit your nearest
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 dealers and showrooms in Krishna for best offers.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price breakup in Krishna includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs in Krishna, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which starts at Rs. 2.92 Lakhs in Krishna and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Krishna.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red ₹ 3.43 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe ₹ 3.52 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price