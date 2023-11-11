Saved Articles

HT Auto

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 On Road Price in Kaushambi

6/21
2.88 - 3.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Continental GT 650 Price in Kaushambi

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Kaushambi starts from Rs. 3.42 Lakhs. The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.48 Lakhs in Kaushambi.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red₹ 3.42 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Ventura Storm₹ 3.48 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe₹ 3.48 Lakhs
...Read More

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variant Wise Price List in Kaushambi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
British Racing Green
₹3.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,94,417
RTO
29,441
Insurance
17,996
On-Road Price in Kaushambi
3,41,854
EMI@7,348/mo
Rocker Red
₹3.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
View breakup
Ventura Storm
₹3.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
View breakup
DUX Deluxe
₹3.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
648 cc
View breakup
View more Variants

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 News

The Interceptor 650 is currently the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the Indian market.
Here's how to fit alloy wheels to Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 & Continental GT 650: Check price and details
11 Nov 2023
Both the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT get alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, LED headlamp, USB charging and new paint schemes
2024 Royal Enfield Interceptor & Continental GT 650 launched in France. Check what’s new
26 Sept 2023
The new colour schemes do look quite attractive.
2023 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 review: What is new?
15 Jul 2023
The Tripper Navigation module will sit between the speedometer and the tachometer.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 to soon get Tripper Navigation system
3 May 2023
The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
3 May 2023
View all
 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 News

Royal Enfield Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
2 Sept 2023
The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
20 Jan 2023
View all
 

