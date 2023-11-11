Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price in Hubli starts from Rs. 3.65 Lakhs.
The on road price for Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.80 Lakhs in Hubli.
The lowest price model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green and the most priced model is Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 on road price breakup in Hubli includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 which starts at Rs. 3.59 Lakhs in Hubli, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 which starts at Rs. 2.92 Lakhs in Hubli and Royal Enfield Scrambler 650 starting at Rs. 3.5 Lakhs in Hubli.
Variants On-Road Price Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 British Racing Green ₹ 3.65 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Rocker Red ₹ 3.65 Lakhs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 DUX Deluxe ₹ 3.80 Lakhs
